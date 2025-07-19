5 easy dishes you can make with rice paper

Rice Paper Bacon (Vegan Alternative): Strips of rice paper brushed with a smoky, spicy marinade and baked until crispy. This recipe has minimal prep and ingredients but you get a crunchy, savoury snack.
Rice Paper Lasagna Rolls: Rice paper used in place of pasta sheets; filled with ricotta, spinach, or other lasagna fillings and baked with tomato sauce. You don't have to boil the pasta as the rice paper softens quickly in water and rolls up easily.
Fresh Spring Rolls: This is a healthy, no-cook dish with vegetables, herbs, shrimp or tofu, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in soaked rice paper. You just need to chop, assemble, and roll; no frying or baking required.
Crispy Rice Paper Chips: Rice paper sheets fried or air-fried until crispy and puffed, then seasoned with salt, chili, or seaweed flakes. You will just need one ingredient (rice paper) and a few seconds in hot oil or an air fryer.
Rice Paper Dumplings: Pan-fried dumplings where rice paper replaces traditional dumpling wrappers, filled with vegetables, mushrooms or minced meat. No need to make dough, just fold and pan-fry for a crispy, chewy bite.
