5 easy, delicious breakfast ideas under 200 calories

Vegetable Moong Dal Chilla: A savoury pancake made with moong dal (split yellow lentils), spices, and finely chopped veggies. Light, protein-packed, and perfect with mint chutney.
Poha with Veggies: Flattened rice sauteed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, onions, and a few veggies. Use less oil and skip peanuts to keep it low-cal.
Tomato Upma: A lighter version of classic upma made with semolina, chopped tomatoes, green chillies, and a tadka of mustard seeds. Simple, filling, and comforting.
Idli with Sambar: One steamed rice idli served with a small bowl of hearty, veggie-loaded sambar. Great for a low-cal start to your day with fibre and flavour.
Masala Buttermilk + Roasted Chana: A glass of chilled masala buttermilk with roasted chana on the side. Cooling, refreshing, and a protein boost without the heaviness.
