5 easy-cooling vegetarian dishes for hot summer days

Cucumber Raita: A refreshing yoghurt-based side dish with grated cucumber, cumin, and a dash of coriander, perfect for cooling down.
Image Source : Social
Aloo Tikki Chaat: Crispy potato patties topped with chilled yogurt, tamarind chutney, and sev – a delightful, cooling street food.
Image Source : Social
Fruit Chaat: A tangy and sweet mix of seasonal fruits like watermelon, papaya, and pineapple, tossed with black salt and chat masala.
Image Source : Social
Thanda Dahi Puri: Small crispy puris filled with chilled yoghurt, mint chutney, and topped with spices, perfect for a light, cool snack.
Image Source : Social
Mint Pulao: A fragrant rice dish with fresh mint leaves and cooling yoghurt, ideal for a quick and soothing meal.
Image Source : Social
Next : Boiled vs Scrambled: Which is healthiest way to eat eggs for weight loss?