5 drinks you must avoid to reduce belly fat

Fruit juices with added sugar: While natural fruit juices are healthy, those with added sugars can stand in the way of weight loss and increase belly fat.
Soda and cola: High in sugar, calories and artificial sweeteners, soda and cola can lead to increased belly fat, bloating and metabolic issues.
Sweetened tea and coffee: Adding large amounts of sugar, cream or syrup to tea and coffee can increase your calorie intake, thereby, causing belly fat.
Alcoholic beverages: Consuming excessive alcohol can lead to increased belly fat due to its high-calorie content and negative impact on metabolism and digestion.
Energy Drinks: Energy drinks often contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar and artificial ingredients which causes bloating, water retention and increased belly fat.
