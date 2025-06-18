Green Tea: Packed with antioxidants and metabolism-boosting catechins, green tea can aid fat burning while helping you rehydrate post-workout.
Image Source : Social
Protein Shake (Low-Sugar): A lean protein shake supports muscle recovery and helps curb hunger, which can prevent overeating after exercise.
Image Source : Social
Coconut Water: A natural source of electrolytes, coconut water is great for rehydration without the added sugars found in sports drinks.
Image Source : Social
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink: Diluted apple cider vinegar (1–2 tbsp in water) may help regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite when consumed after a workout.
Image Source : Social
Cold Water with Lemon: Refreshing and calorie-free, lemon water boosts hydration, supports digestion, and can slightly enhance metabolism thanks to vitamin C.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 health benefits of the Miyazaki mango