 5 drinks that help reduce inflammation in summers

Turmeric Iced Tea: Packed with curcumin, turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory. Brew it with ginger and a splash of lemon, then chill for a golden, healing summer drink.

Green Tea with Citrus: Green tea’s polyphenols fight inflammation, and a slice of lemon boosts vitamin C absorption. Serve over ice for a refreshing twist.

Cucumber Mint Cooler: Cucumbers hydrate and detox, while mint soothes digestion. Blend with water and a touch of lime for a cool, anti-inflammatory sip.

Tart Cherry Juice: Rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, tart cherry juice helps ease muscle soreness and inflammation. Best served chilled over ice!

Aloe Vera & Coconut Water Elixir: Aloe vera is soothing inside and out, and coconut water is ultra-hydrating. Together, they make a powerhouse drink for calming heat and inflammation.

