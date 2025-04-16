5 drinks that help reduce inflammation in summers

Turmeric Iced Tea: Packed with curcumin, turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory. Brew it with ginger and a splash of lemon, then chill for a golden, healing summer drink.
Image Source : Social
Green Tea with Citrus: Green tea’s polyphenols fight inflammation, and a slice of lemon boosts vitamin C absorption. Serve over ice for a refreshing twist.
Image Source : Social
Cucumber Mint Cooler: Cucumbers hydrate and detox, while mint soothes digestion. Blend with water and a touch of lime for a cool, anti-inflammatory sip.
Image Source : Social
Tart Cherry Juice: Rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, tart cherry juice helps ease muscle soreness and inflammation. Best served chilled over ice!
Image Source : Social
Aloe Vera & Coconut Water Elixir: Aloe vera is soothing inside and out, and coconut water is ultra-hydrating. Together, they make a powerhouse drink for calming heat and inflammation.
Image Source : Social
Next : Morning vs Evening: Which time is better for workout for weight loss?