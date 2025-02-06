5 drinks that can help to soothe period cramps

Ginger Tea: Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain and inflammation. Steep fresh ginger in hot water or you can also use ginger tea bags.
Warm Lemon Water: Warm lemon water can help relax the uterine muscles and reduce cramping. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to warm water and drink throughout the day.
Chamomile Tea: Chamomile is a natural relaxant that can help soothe cramps and help in relaxation. Steep dried chamomile flowers in hot water or try chamomile tea bags.
Cranberry Juice: Cranberry juice can help reduce inflammation and alleviate period cramps. Look for a low-sugar and unsweetened cranberry juice for most benefits.
Turmeric Latte: Turmeric has curcumin which is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that can help reduce pain and inflammation. Mix turmeric powder with warm milk and a sweetener if you want to.
