5 dresses inspired from Tamannaah Bhatia's wardrobe
Image Source : Social
Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to serve the right looks. From sarees to dresses to salwar suits, she is always right with her fashion choices. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are some dresses from the actor's wardrobe.
Image Source : Social
This pink-coloured satin dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. The thigh-high slit and the low neck make for a perfect outfit for summer parties.
Image Source : Social
This orange off-shoulder dress is perfect for brunch dates with your friends or family. Like Bhatia, you too can let loose your tresses and pair the outfit with gold jewellery.
Image Source : Social
The one-shoulder black gown from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana is a refreshing take on the classic black dress. The satin lapel, the flowing skirt and the net sleeves make it a must-have.
Image Source : Social
This black and white dress from Gauri and Nainika is straight out of a fairytale. From the shirt-style neckline to the high-low skirt, this makes for a perfect style statement.
Image Source : Social
This fishtail denim dress is perfect for a day to night look. You can wear it in the day with flats and studs. For a night outing, you can swap your flats for stilettos and add a layered necklace.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 vitamin C-rich drinks for healthy, glowing skin