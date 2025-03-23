Coffee & Coconut Oil Scrub: Mix 1/2 cup of coffee grounds with 2 tbsp of coconut oil. The caffeine exfoliates and the oil moisturises, helping to fade tan.
Lemon & Sugar Scrub: Combine 2 tbsp of sugar with 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Sugar exfoliates, while lemon brightens the skin, reducing tan over time.
Turmeric & Gram Flour Scrub: Mix 2 tbsp of gram flour with 1/2 tsp of turmeric and water. This scrub brightens the skin and helps in tan removal.
Aloe Vera & Sugar Scrub: Blend 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of sugar. Aloe heals and cools the skin, while sugar gently exfoliates.
Oatmeal & Honey Scrub: Combine 2 tbsp of ground oatmeal with 1 tbsp of honey. Oatmeal exfoliates, while honey moisturizes and brightens skin tone.
