5 dietary tips to adopt for a healthy heart

Limit Sodium Intake: Excessive sodium consumption can lead to high blood pressure. Limit sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams per day, and aim for no more than 1,500 milligrams if you're at risk for high blood pressure.
Increase Omega-3 Intake: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel can help lower triglycerides and blood pressure.
Eat More Potassium-Rich Foods: Potassium helps lower blood pressure by balancing sodium levels. Include potassium-rich foods like bananas, leafy greens and sweet potatoes in your diet.
Choose Healthy Fats: Avocados, nuts and olive oil are rich in healthy fats that help lower bad cholesterol and reduce inflammation. Use these fats in moderation.
Limit Processed and Sugary Foods: Processed and sugary foods are high in unhealthy fats, sodium and added sugars, all of which increase the risk of heart disease. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.
