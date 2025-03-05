5 daily habits that cause acne

Not Removing Makeup Properly: Not removing makeup thoroughly can clog pores and lead to acne. Use a gentle makeup remover and follow up with a cleanser to make sure all makeup is removed.
Image Source : Canva
Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your hands to your face, clogging pores and causing acne. Try to avoid touching your face, especially during breakouts.
Image Source : Canva
Not Washing Your Hands Before Applying Products: Not washing your hands before applying skincare products or makeup can transfer bacteria and oils to your face, leading to acne. Wash your hands thoroughly before applying any products.
Image Source : Canva
Picking or Squeezing Pimples: Picking or squeezing pimples can push bacteria and other debris deeper into the skin, leading to more severe acne and scarring.
Image Source : Canva
Not Staying Hydrated: Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration which can cause your skin to produce more oil, leading to clogged pores and acne. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Ramadan 2025: 5 healthy snacks for Iftar party