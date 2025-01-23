5 cooking oils recommended by an expert for healthy heart

Rice bran oil: This is beneficial for the heart because it is high in unsaturated fats and antioxidants. These help to lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation.
Groundnut oil: This oil has high amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which is beneficial for the heart. Groundnut oil also has Vitamin E.
Mustard oil: This oil helps to reduce cholesterol and is high in healthy fats and fatty acids. Mustard oil also has vitamin E which reduces inflammation.
Olive oil: Rich in monosaturated fats, olive oil can help to reduce cholesterol. Also, the antioxidants help to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.
Sesame oil: This oil has polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats which reduce cholesterol. It also has antioxidants which is beneficial for the heart.
