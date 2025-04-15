5 common weight loss mistakes and tips to avoid them

Skipping Meals: It might seem like a good way to cut calories, but skipping meals can slow your metabolism and lead to overeating later. Eat regular, balanced meals to keep your energy and hunger levels steady.
Relying on “Diet” Foods: Many low-fat or “sugar-free” products are packed with hidden sugars or chemicals. Choose whole, natural foods like fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains.
Neglecting Strength Training: Only doing cardio can limit your progress. Strength training helps build muscle, which boosts your metabolism. Add resistance workouts 2–3 times a week.
Not Drinking Enough Water: Thirst is often mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. Keep a water bottle handy and aim for at least 8 cups a day.
Setting Unrealistic Goals: Expecting fast results can lead to disappointment and giving up. Set small, achievable goals and celebrate progress, not perfection.
