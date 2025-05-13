5 collagen-boosting drinks for a youthful glow

Matcha Green Tea: Loaded with antioxidants like EGCG, matcha helps protect collagen from breakdown and supports overall skin health and radiance.
Image Source : Social
Citrus-Infused Water: Packed with vitamin C from lemons, oranges, or limes, this refreshing drink helps stimulate collagen production and fights skin-damaging free radicals.
Image Source : Social
Berry Smoothie with Collagen Powder: Blend antioxidant-rich berries with a scoop of collagen peptides for a delicious drink that supports skin firmness and reduces signs of aging.
Image Source : Social
Bone Broth: Rich in natural collagen, amino acids, and minerals, bone broth supports skin elasticity and hydration from the inside out.
Image Source : Social
Aloe Vera Juice: Known for its skin-healing properties, aloe vera juice contains vitamins and enzymes that may enhance collagen synthesis and improve skin texture.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 healthy sources of Omega-3 that aren't fish