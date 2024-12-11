 5 citrus fruits to boost immunity during winter

Oranges: Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, oranges help fend off colds and flu while keeping your skin glowing.

Lemons: Rich in vitamin C and a natural detoxifier, lemon juice in warm water can boost digestion and immunity.

Grapefruits: Low in calories but high in nutrients, grapefruits are a powerhouse of vitamins A and C for better immunity.

Mandarins: These smaller cousins of oranges are easy to snack on and loaded with immunity-boosting nutrients.

Limes: Known for their tangy flavour, limes enhance your vitamin C intake and help maintain a healthy immune system.

