5 chutneys you can make to serve with Idli, Dosa

Coconut chutney is a classic accompaniment for both idli and dosa. It’s creamy, slightly sweet and rich in flavour which balances the savoury notes of the dishes.
Tomato chutney adds a tangy and mildly spicy kick to your meal, complementing the soft idli or crispy dosa perfectly.
Mint chutney adds a refreshing and cooling contrast to the heat and spice of dosa or idli. It's aromatic and offers a fresh and zesty flavour.
Peanut chutney is a protein-packed option that’s both creamy and nutty, offering a rich and hearty dip that pairs well with both idli and dosa.
Onion chutney brings a savoury, slightly sweet and spicy flavour, making it a wonderful contrast to the neutral taste of idli or dosa.
