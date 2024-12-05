 5 chapatis to control uric acid and prevent gout

5 chapatis to control uric acid and prevent gout

Image Source : Social

Whole Wheat Chapati: High in fiber and helps manage weight, reducing uric acid levels.

Image Source : Social

Barley Chapati: Lowers uric acid due to its alkalizing properties and rich nutrients.

Image Source : Social

Ragi (Finger Millet) Chapati: Rich in calcium and antioxidants, aiding in uric acid control.

Image Source : Social

Oats Chapati: A good source of soluble fiber, which helps flush out uric acid.

Image Source : Social

Multigrain Chapati: Combines several grains to offer balanced nutrition and improve metabolic health.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 most dangerous tourist destinations in the world

Click to read more..