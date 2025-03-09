 5 budget-friendly whiskeys to savour while watching IND vs NZ final

Blenders Pride: A crowd favourite, offering a smooth, mellow profile at an affordable price, ideal for relaxed moments.

Royal Stag: A classic Indian whiskey offering a well-balanced blend of malt and grain, easy on the pocket.

McDowell's No. 1 Reserve: A smooth and affordable choice with a rich flavour, perfect for an enjoyable match night.

Bagpiper Deluxe: Known for its light and smooth taste, this one’s a great budget-friendly option for casual sipping.

Officer's Choice Blue: A strong and crisp whiskey, popular for its value-for-money appeal and solid taste.

