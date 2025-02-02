 5 breakfast ideas packed with high protein and fibre

5 breakfast ideas packed with high protein and fibre

Image Source : Social

Oats and Chia Seed Pudding: Soak oats and chia seeds overnight in milk or yogurt, topped with nuts and berries.

Image Source : Social

Egg and Avocado Toast: Whole grain toast with mashed avocado, boiled or poached eggs, and a sprinkle of flaxseeds.

Image Source : Social

Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Seeds: High-protein Greek yogurt mixed with almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds.

Image Source : Social

Moong Dal Chilla: A savoury pancake made from protein-rich moong dal, served with mint chutney.

Image Source : Social

Quinoa Upma: A fiber-packed twist on traditional upma, made with quinoa, veggies, and tempered spices.

Image Source : Social

Next : 7 kitchen staples that can stop hair fall

Click to read more..