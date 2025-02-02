5 breakfast ideas packed with high protein and fibre

Oats and Chia Seed Pudding: Soak oats and chia seeds overnight in milk or yogurt, topped with nuts and berries.
Egg and Avocado Toast: Whole grain toast with mashed avocado, boiled or poached eggs, and a sprinkle of flaxseeds.
Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Seeds: High-protein Greek yogurt mixed with almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds.
Moong Dal Chilla: A savoury pancake made from protein-rich moong dal, served with mint chutney.
Quinoa Upma: A fiber-packed twist on traditional upma, made with quinoa, veggies, and tempered spices.
