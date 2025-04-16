5 best healthy cooking oils

Extra Virgin Olive Oil is rich in Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like polyphenols. It is known for its heart health benefits and anti-inflammatory properties.
Image Source : Canva
Avocado Oil is high in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. It has a neutral flavour and a very high smoke point which makes it perfect for all-purpose cooking.
Image Source : Canva
Sesame Oil has both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It also has sesame lignans which have antioxidant properties.
Image Source : Freepik
Canola Oil is low in saturated fat and high in monounsaturated fats and omega-3s (ALA). Cold-pressed or organic versions are less processed and be used for cooking all types of food.
Image Source : Canva
Coconut Oil has medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) which may boost metabolism and brain function. It is high in saturated fat, hence, use it in moderation and balance.
Image Source : Canva
