5 best foods that are high in magnesium

Spinach: Dark leafy greens like spinach are rich in magnesium, with about 79 mg in one cup cooked. It also gives you iron, vitamin K and antioxidants.
Image Source : Canva
Almonds: Just a handful of almonds, just 28 gms, gives you around 76 mg of magnesium. These are also high in healthy fats and vitamin E, supporting brain and heart health.
Image Source : Canva
Pumpkin Seeds: One ounce gives you around 156 mg of magnesium, which is one of the highest plant-based sources. It also has zinc, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
Image Source : Canva
Dark Chocolate: A 1-ounce piece of 70–85% dark chocolate offers about 64 mg of magnesium. It is also rich in antioxidants that is beneficial for your heart.
Image Source : Canva
Bananas: While known for potassium, one medium banana gives about 32 mg of magnesium. It is convenient, portable and great for quick energy.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Bollywood-inspired tricolour looks for independence day