5 best Ayurvedic drinks that can help with weight loss

Ginger Tea: Ginger has thermogenic properties which means it can increase body temperature and metabolism. This helps burn fat more efficiently and improves digestion, which helps in weight management. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce bloating.
Cumin-Coriander-Fennel Tea: This blend is a popular Ayurvedic remedy for boosting digestion and detoxifying the body. Cumin, coriander and fennel have properties that support metabolism, reduce bloating and flush out toxins.
Lemon Water with Honey: Lemon boosts the body's metabolism and honey is a natural sweetener that helps regulate blood sugar levels. This drink also helps detoxify the liver, helping to break down fats and improve digestion.
Methi (Fenugreek) Water: Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to control blood sugar and reduce cravings which can help in weight loss. They also improve digestion and reduce bloating.
Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea: Tulsi is known for its ability to reduce stress. This can help prevent emotional eating and cortisol-related weight gain. It also helps in digestion and boosts the immune system, which makes it an ideal drink for weight loss and overall health.
