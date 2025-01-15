5 benefits of using mustard oil during winters

Improves Blood Circulation: The warming properties of Mustard oil helps to dilate blood vessels, thereby, improving blood circulation and keeping you warm during winters.
Boosts Immunity: Mustard oil's antioxidant properties helps protect against winter infections, such as colds and flu by boosting your immune system.
Relieves Joint Pain: The anti-inflammatory properties of mustard oil can help reduce joint pain and inflammation, thereby, providing relief from arthritis and other joint issues that are common during winters.
Beneficial for Respiratory Health: Mustard oil helps relieve congestion, coughs and colds, thereby, supporting respiratory health during the winter season.
Soothes Skin Conditions: Mustard oil's antifungal and antibacterial properties help soothe and heal winter-related skin conditions, such as dryness, itchiness and eczema.
