 5 benefits of having doodh jalebi

Doodh jalebi is a rich source of protein as it contains milk, which is essential for muscle growth and development. It also provides instant energy due to the high sugar content in the jalebis.

The combination of milk and jalebis makes it a great source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth.

Additionally, doodh jalebi is easy to digest, making it an ideal dessert for people with sensitive stomachs.

The presence of saffron in the dish also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for those with joint pain and arthritis.

Lastly, doodh jalebi is known to improve mood and reduce stress due to the release of serotonin from the combination of milk and sugar.

