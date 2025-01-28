5 benefits of having amla dipped in honey

Eating amla soaked in honey gives relief from asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory problems.
Amla contains compounds that help reduce the level of bad cholesterol. This can reduce the risk of heart disease.
Due to weak immunity, the problem of cols and cough increases in people. To stay away from cold and cough, one should consume amla soaked in honey.
Consuming the mixture of amla and honey controls the problem of wrinkles and fine lines on the face.
If your hair is falling out too much then you can use honey and amla to strengthen them from the roots.
Cut 5 Indian gooseberries into pieces and add 1 tablespoon (about 15 grams) of organic honey to it. Mix them well. It is ready to consume.
It can be consumed on an empty stomach or 1 hour before/after a meal. You can store it at room temperature for a week to 10 days.
