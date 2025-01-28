 5 benefits of having amla dipped in honey

5 benefits of having amla dipped in honey

Image Source : Social

Eating amla soaked in honey gives relief from asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory problems.

Image Source : Social

Amla contains compounds that help reduce the level of bad cholesterol. This can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Image Source : Social

Due to weak immunity, the problem of cols and cough increases in people. To stay away from cold and cough, one should consume amla soaked in honey.

Image Source : social

Consuming the mixture of amla and honey controls the problem of wrinkles and fine lines on the face.

Image Source : Social

If your hair is falling out too much then you can use honey and amla to strengthen them from the roots.

Image Source : Social

Cut 5 Indian gooseberries into pieces and add 1 tablespoon (about 15 grams) of organic honey to it. Mix them well. It is ready to consume.

Image Source : Social

It can be consumed on an empty stomach or 1 hour before/after a meal. You can store it at room temperature for a week to 10 days.

Image Source : social

Next : Kendall to Sonam; here's what fashion icons wore at Paris Haute Couture 2025

Click to read more..