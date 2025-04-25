 5 benefits of eating papaya seeds

Firstly, papaya seeds are a rich source of fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a healthy digestive system.

Secondly, they are high in antioxidants that help in fighting free radicals and preventing cellular damage.

Thirdly, the seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate pain.

Additionally, the presence of papain, an enzyme in papaya seeds, can aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism and promoting satiety.

Lastly, these seeds are also known to have antibacterial properties that can help fight against harmful bacteria in the body.

