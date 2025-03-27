 5 benefits of eating mango leaves you must know

Consuming mango leaves helps in improving digestion. It helps in reducing problems like indigestion, stomach irritation and gas .

Mango leaves are also good for the skin. Boiling them and applying them on the face can reduce acne and blemishes.

Mango leaves are very beneficial for heart health, i.e. heart diseases. It helps in reducing cholesterol levels and helps in keeping the heart healthy.

A decoction of mango leaves can provide relief for problems like cold, cough and flu. Its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties protect the body from infections.

Mango leaves decoction can also help in weight loss as it increases the body's metabolism and helps in burning fat.

