5 benefits of eating coconut malai

First and foremost, coconut malai is an excellent source of dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut.
Image Source : Social
Additionally, it is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily digestible and can provide a quick source of energy.
Image Source : Social
Moreover, the high levels of potassium and electrolytes found in coconut malai make it a great post-workout snack to replenish essential nutrients.
Image Source : Social
Coconut malai also contains lauric acid, which has been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties, boosting the immune system.
Image Source : Social
Lastly, the healthy fats in coconut malai can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Social
Next : Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which is good for diabetics?