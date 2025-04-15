 5 benefits of drinking kanji every day

Boosts Gut Health: Kanji is a natural probiotic made through fermentation, typically of black carrots, mustard seeds and water. The good bacteria in it support a healthy gut microbiome, improving digestion and nutrient absorption.

Strengthens Immunity: The probiotics and antioxidants in kanji can help boost the immune system by reducing inflammation and supporting gut tissue which plays a key role in immune defence.

Improves Digestion: Kanji contains enzymes and live cultures that help break down food more efficiently, reducing bloating, gas and indigestion. It also supports regular bowel movements.

Detoxifies the Body: Fermented drinks like kanji help flush out toxins and support liver function. Its mildly sour nature stimulates bile production, helping in better detox and digestion.

Regulates Blood Sugar: Though slightly tangy, kanji is low in sugar and can help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity through its probiotic content and fermented nature.

