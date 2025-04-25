5 benefits of drinking gourd juice

Firstly, gourd juice, also known as bottle gourd or lauki juice, is a great source of hydration as it is high in water content and can effectively replenish the body's fluids.
Secondly, it is low in calories and fat, making it an ideal drink for those trying to maintain a healthy weight.
Moreover, gourd juice is rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and iron, which can help boost the immune system and improve overall health.
It is also known to aid digestion and promote gut health due to its high fibre content.
Lastly, gourd juice has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce swelling and pain in the body.
