Consuming garlic dipped in honey strengthens the immune system. It is a superfood that acts like an antibiotic, detoxifies the body and removes all types of infections, thereby strengthening immunity.
The combination of garlic and honey is very beneficial in getting rid of cold and cough. Both have properties that help keep the body warm. Honey and garlic have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation and sore throat.
Garlic and honey help remove bad cholesterol from your body, which improves blood circulation. Both have properties that help remove fat deposited in the heart arteries, keeping your heart healthy.
Garlic and honey together form such elements which keep your digestive system fit. Due to this, you do not have to face problems like constipation, diarrhoea, acidity, or stomach ache.
Lastly, it can improve skin health by reducing acne and promoting a glowing complexion.
