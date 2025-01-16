5 benefits of adding curd rice to your diet

Digestive Health: Curd rice has probiotics, which help maintain a healthy gut, alleviate digestive issues and boost immunity.
Cooling Properties: Curd rice has a cooling effect on the body which makes it an excellent food for soothing problems such as acidity.
Protein and Calcium: Curd is rich in protein and calcium which are essential for building and repairing muscles, bones and teeth. Rice on the other hand gives carbohydrates to the body for energy.
Weight Management: Curd rice is low in calories which makes it an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. It also helps to keep you full for longer.
Reduces Stress and Anxiety: The tryptophan in curd rice helps increase serotonin levels in the brain, thereby, helping in relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety and improving mood.
