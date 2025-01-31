This pattern may seem a little difficult at first glance, but once you make it properly it will enhance the beauty of the Basant Panchami festival.
If you want to apply intricate mehndi to the festival of Basant Panchami, then this design will be perfect for you.
If you are one of those people who do not like hands full of mehndi but want to apply mehndi on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, then this design is perfect for you.
To make the special day of Basant Panchami even more special, you can choose this traditional mehndi design for your beautiful hands.
The mehndi applied on the back side of the hand is more visible, so you can apply similar designs on the back of your hand.
