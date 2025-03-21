5 amazing snacks to munch on while watching IPL match

First up, we have the all-time favourite popcorn - a classic snack that is easy to make and perfect for sharing.
Next, we have potato chips - a crispy and satisfying option for those who love savoury snacks.
For a healthier option, you can try veggie sticks with hummus or cheese dip. These will not only satisfy your hunger but also provide some nutrition.
Another lip-smacking snack is chicken wings - whether grilled or fried, they are sure to add a kick to your IPL viewing experience.
Lastly, don't forget about the sweet tooth! Indulge in some homemade brownies or cookies for a sweet treat during the match.
Next : 5 best places where you can spot white tigers in India
Click to read more..