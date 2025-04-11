5 alternatives for your morning cup of coffee

Green Tea: It contains less caffeine than coffee but still provides a gentle energy boost. It’s rich in antioxidants like EGCG that support brain health and metabolism.
Matcha Latte: Made from powdered green tea leaves, matcha gives you a more sustained energy release due to its L-theanine content, which helps you stay calm and alert.
Golden Milk (Turmeric Latte): This is a warm, spiced drink made with turmeric, ginger and milk. It is anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting.
Yerba Mate: Popular in South America, it offers a clean caffeine kick without the crash. It’s also loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It also helps to improve mental clarity.
Lemon Water: Hydrating and alkalising, lemon water can kickstart your metabolism and digestion first thing in the morning. It also helps to detoxify your body and help you get clear skin.
