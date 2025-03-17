 5 after-dinner habits to boost digestion naturally

5 after-dinner habits to boost digestion naturally

Image Source : Social

Take a Gentle Walk: A light 10-15 minute walk can help stimulate digestion without overexerting yourself.

Image Source : Social

Drink Warm Water: Sipping on warm water can aid in breaking down food and soothing your digestive system.

Image Source : Social

Avoid Lying Down: Give your body time to digest by staying upright for at least 30 minutes after eating.

Image Source : Social

Eat a Small Piece of Ginger: Ginger can help reduce bloating and improve digestion.

Image Source : Social

Practice Deep Breathing: Relax with deep, slow breaths to help your body focus on digesting your meal.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 easy steps to make restaurant-style White Sauce Pasta at home

Click to read more..