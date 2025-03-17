5 after-dinner habits to boost digestion naturally

Take a Gentle Walk: A light 10-15 minute walk can help stimulate digestion without overexerting yourself.
Drink Warm Water: Sipping on warm water can aid in breaking down food and soothing your digestive system.
Avoid Lying Down: Give your body time to digest by staying upright for at least 30 minutes after eating.
Eat a Small Piece of Ginger: Ginger can help reduce bloating and improve digestion.
Practice Deep Breathing: Relax with deep, slow breaths to help your body focus on digesting your meal.
