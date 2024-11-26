 10 most nutritious foods in the world listed by scientists

Almonds are one of the best nutritious foods as it is packed with nutrients: fibre, mono-unsaturated fats, magnesium, vitamin E, and plant-based protein.

The second best food is Cherimoya, a creamy-textured fruit that grows in tropical regions around the world.

The third nutritious food is Ocean Perch, found in the Atlantic.

The fourth nutritious food is Fat Fish which includes sole, turbot, plaice, and halibut.

Chia seeds are considered to be the fifth most nutritious food as they contain fibre, protein, phenolic acid, and a variety of vitamins.

The sixth nutritious food is Pumpkin Seeds as they are rich plant-based sources of iron, manganese, fibre, magnesium, and healthy fats.

Swiss Chard is the seventh most nutritious food as it contains calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin E.

Surprisingly, Pork Fat is also there in the list as it is a good source of B vitamins and other minerals.

Beetroot Greens are rich in vitamins K and B along with calcium and iron.

Lastly, Red Snappers as they are full of vitamins D and E, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

