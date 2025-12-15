1. Winter diets often include mutton, liver and other organ meats for warmth and energy. These foods are extremely high in purines, which directly increase uric acid production in the body.
2. Alcohol consumption tends to rise in winter social gatherings. Beer, in particular, contains high purine content and also reduces the kidneys’ ability to flush out uric acid.
3. Pakoras, samosas, kachoris and other fried winter snacks may not be high in purines but can indirectly worsen uric acid.
4. Winter cravings often include sweets made with sugar, jaggery or syrups. Excess sugar, especially fructose, can spike uric acid levels by increasing its production in the liver.
5. Seafood like prawns, sardines, shellfish and anchovies are often consumed during winter and are rich in purines. While they may seem like a healthy protein choice, frequent intake can elevate uric acid levels and increase joint pain for people prone to gout.
