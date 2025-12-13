1. Samosa: The samosa is a delightful snack full of crust, filling and crunch. However, this deep-fried pastry has a very heavy filling that can be a little overwhelming for the stomach.
2. Chaat (especially aloo chaat and papdi chaat): We all love the sweet and sour chutneys, raw onions and spicy masalas that make these snacks so tempting, but the truth is that they can sometimes wreak havoc on the stomach.
3. Bhujia: Bhujia is often the go-to snack for many people. However, the spices and oil present in it can contribute to an increase in acid levels in the digestive system.
4. Pakoras: Another popular winter snack is hot pakoras. They feel perfect on cold days, but the excess oil can disturb the body’s acid balance and lead to discomfort.
5. Spicy instant noodles: Instant noodles are a quick, easy and comforting meal option on cold winter nights. Unfortunately, the high amount of sodium in them can lead to increased acidity and even bloating.
