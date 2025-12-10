2. Peppermint: Its cooling oils can calm tight digestive muscles and ease trapped wind. A cup of peppermint tea often works within minutes.
3. Yogurt with live cultures: Probiotics support smoother digestion and help balance gut bacteria. A small bowl can settle your stomach when it feels puffy.
4. Fennel seeds: They relax the muscles in your digestive tract and ease gas. Chew a teaspoon or brew them into a tea for fast relief.
5. Bananas: Their potassium helps regulate sodium levels, which reduces water retention. They also support easy digestion when your tummy feels tight.
6. Cucumber: Hydrating and light, it helps flush out excess salt and reduces swelling. Add it to water or snacks for gentle, natural deflation.
7. Papaya: Rich in digestive enzymes that break down proteins and ease pressure in the gut. A few slices can help your system feel lighter and less bloated.
