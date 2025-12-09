Feeling congested? Try these lung-friendly homemade drinks

Ginger-lemon detox drink:
Ginger helps clear mucus, and lemon adds vitamin C to support immunity. Together, they offer relief from throat irritation and help the lungs feel lighter.
Image Source : Freepik
Turmeric and black pepper warm tonic:
Turmeric’s curcumin helps reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract, while black pepper boosts its absorption. Sip it warm to soothe irritation caused by pollution and cold air.
Image Source : Freepik
Tulsi and honey herbal tea:
Tulsi acts as a natural expectorant and helps reduce coughing and chest congestion. Honey coats the throat and eases irritation, especially during dry winter months.
Image Source : Pexels
Carrot and beetroot antioxidant juice:
Carrots and beets offer beta-carotene and nitrates that support lung tissue repair. This colourful juice helps combat oxidative stress from pollution.
Image Source : Pexels
Mint and ajwain steam-sip infusion:
Mint cools and opens nasal passages while ajwain helps clear blocked chest pathways. This light infusion works as both a drink and mild steam for comfort.
Image Source : Freepik
