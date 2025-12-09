 Feeling congested? Try these lung-friendly homemade drinks

Ginger-lemon detox drink: Ginger helps clear mucus, and lemon adds vitamin C to support immunity. Together, they offer relief from throat irritation and help the lungs feel lighter.

Turmeric and black pepper warm tonic: Turmeric’s curcumin helps reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract, while black pepper boosts its absorption. Sip it warm to soothe irritation caused by pollution and cold air.

Tulsi and honey herbal tea: Tulsi acts as a natural expectorant and helps reduce coughing and chest congestion. Honey coats the throat and eases irritation, especially during dry winter months.

Carrot and beetroot antioxidant juice: Carrots and beets offer beta-carotene and nitrates that support lung tissue repair. This colourful juice helps combat oxidative stress from pollution.

Mint and ajwain steam-sip infusion: Mint cools and opens nasal passages while ajwain helps clear blocked chest pathways. This light infusion works as both a drink and mild steam for comfort.

