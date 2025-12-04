Drinking coffee first thing:
Coffee boosts stomach acid when there’s no food to buffer it, leading to acidity, nausea and heartburn. It also spikes cortisol, which can cause anxiety, jitters and energy crashes later.
Taking painkillers:
Painkillers like ibuprofen and aspirin irritate the stomach lining and may increase ulcer risk when taken alone. They can also cause nausea and gastric bleeding over time.
Heavy workouts:
Working out without fuel can cause dizziness, weakness and a sudden drop in blood sugar. Your muscles perform poorly without carbs and protein to support movement.
Smoking:
Nicotine hits your body faster on an empty stomach, increasing sickness, acidity and nausea. It also worsens gastritis and ulcer risk for habitual smokers.
Having alcohol:
Alcohol absorbs rapidly when there is no food to slow digestion, causing quick intoxication, dizziness and sugar crashes. It also irritates the stomach lining and worsens dehydration.
Drinking orange juice:
Acidic juices like orange, lemon or grapefruit erode enamel and irritate the stomach when consumed alone. They can also lead to bloating or acidity in sensitive individuals.
