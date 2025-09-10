Why skipping dentist visits may risk your heart?

Oral Bacteria and Inflammation: Untreated gum disease can cause harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream. This can trigger inflammation that increases the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Freepik
Link to Atherosclerosis: Poor dental health is linked to plaque buildup in arteries, which narrows them and raises the chance of heart attack or stroke.
Image Source : Pinterest
Increased Risk of Endocarditis: Bacteria from infected gums can travel to the heart lining, causing endocarditis, which is a potentially life-threatening condition.
Image Source : Pinterest
Higher Blood Pressure: Studies show gum disease can worsen hypertension, and this adds extra strain on your heart.
Image Source : Pinterest
Weak Immune Response: Chronic oral infections weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight inflammation that damages the heart.
Image Source : Pinterest
Diabetes and Heart Connection: Gum disease worsens blood sugar control in diabetics, further increasing the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Pinterest
Overall Inflammation: Poor oral health adds to the body’s total inflammatory load, which directly impacts cardiovascular health.
Image Source : Pinterest
Next : From samosas to shakes: 7 food items that hurt your brain