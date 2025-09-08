Samosas: Deep-fried and loaded with refined carbs, samosas may satisfy cravings but not your brain. Regular intake of oily fried foods can impair memory and concentration over time.
Sugary drinks: Sodas, colas, and even overly sweet shakes flood the body with sugar. This spike leads to poor focus, fatigue, and long-term risk of cognitive decline.
White bread: Made from refined flour, white bread lacks fibre and nutrients. It digests quickly, causing sugar highs and lows that affect mental clarity.
Instant noodles: Packed with preservatives and sodium, instant noodles are convenient but not brain-friendly. Excess salt and additives can affect mood and long-term brain function.
Packaged sweets: Biscuits, pastries, and packaged desserts are high in sugar and trans fats. These lead to brain inflammation and weaken memory power over time.
Fried chips: Crispy potato chips are addictive but high in unhealthy fats and salt. Frequent consumption can increase oxidative stress, impacting brain cells.
Energy drinks: Though marketed for alertness, energy drinks often contain excess caffeine and sugar. The crash that follows harms concentration and sleep patterns.
