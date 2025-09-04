5 strange health conditions linked to insect bites

Skeeter Syndrome: Some people develop an exaggerated allergic reaction to mosquito bites, leading to severe swelling, redness and fever-like symptoms that go beyond normal itching.
Chagas Disease: This is caused by the bite of the triatomine “kissing bug” and can be life-threatening. It can damage the heart and digestive system when left untreated.
Alpha-Gal Syndrome: The condition is triggered by a tick bite, which causes an allergy to red meat. The bite transfers a sugar molecule called alpha-gal that causes delayed allergic reactions after eating meat.
Myiasis: Certain fly species can lay eggs under the skin through a bite, leading the larvae to develop inside the body. This results in painful, swollen boils that require medical removal.
Lymphatic Filariasis: Also known as elephantiasis, this condition is spread by repeated mosquito bites that transmit parasitic worms. It can cause severe swelling of limbs and long-term disability.
