Fish like Rohu, Hilsa, and Kingfish are packed with Vitamin B12 and omega-3 for heart and brain health.
Paneer: A vegetarian-friendly source of Vitamin B12, paneer also gives calcium and protein.
Eggs: Eggs are a natural, affordable source of Vitamin B12. Enjoy them in multiple Indian styles.
Curd not only has Vitamin B12 but also probiotics that aid digestion and immunity.
Milk: Whole milk is a traditional source of Vitamin B12, also used in lassi, sweets, and chai.
Chicken is rich in Vitamin B12 and protein, helping in energy and muscle strength.
