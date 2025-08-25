 Foods rich in Vitamin B12 you must include in your diet

Fish like Rohu, Hilsa, and Kingfish are packed with Vitamin B12 and omega-3 for heart and brain health.

Paneer: A vegetarian-friendly source of Vitamin B12, paneer also gives calcium and protein.

Eggs: Eggs are a natural, affordable source of Vitamin B12. Enjoy them in multiple Indian styles.

Curd not only has Vitamin B12 but also probiotics that aid digestion and immunity.

Milk: Whole milk is a traditional source of Vitamin B12, also used in lassi, sweets, and chai.

Chicken is rich in Vitamin B12 and protein, helping in energy and muscle strength.

