Mangoes are naturally sweet but loaded with sugar.
They can cause a sudden rise in glucose levels.
Bananas, especially ripe ones, have high sugar content.
They can lead to sharp spikes in blood glucose.
Grapes may look harmless, but they are sugar-dense.
Eating too many can quickly raise blood sugar.
Cherries are rich in antioxidants but also high in sugar.
Overeating them can be risky for diabetics.
Lychees have natural sweetness that’s concentrated.
They can push blood sugar beyond safe levels.
Pineapple is tangy-sweet but has a high glycaemic index.
It quickly raises blood glucose when consumed in excess.
