Stay Calm and Sit Upright: Staying calm helps to prevent your blood pressure from increasing as it can worsen the condition. Sitting upright reduces blood pressure in the nasal blood vessels, slowing the bleeding.
Image Source : Freepik
Lean Forward Slightly: Leaning forward prevents blood from running down the throat, which can cause nausea, vomiting, or even choking.
Image Source : Canva
Breathe Through Your Mouth: While pinching the nose, breathing through the mouth makes sure you get adequate oxygen without disturbing the clotting process in the nose.
Image Source : Canva
Pinch the Soft Part of the Nose: Use your thumb and index finger to pinch the soft part of your nose (just below the nasal bridge) and hold for 10–15 minutes.
Image Source : Canva
Apply a Cold Compress: A cold compress or ice pack causes blood vessels to constrict (narrow), which can help slow or stop bleeding. Apply it to the bridge of the nose or the back of the neck.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 7 Early signs of bone cancer you should never ignore