Persistent Bone Pain: An aching pain in the affected bone that worsens at night or during activity and gradually increases over time.
Image Source : Freepik
Swelling or Lump: Noticeable swelling or a lump may form near the affected bone, often weeks after the pain begins.
Image Source : Freepik
Unexplained Fractures: Bones weakened by cancer can break easily from minor falls or injuries that normally wouldn’t cause fractures.
Image Source : Freepik
Fatigue: Constant tiredness or lack of energy, even without physical exertion, can result from the body fighting the cancer.
Image Source : Freepik
Unintended Weight Loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss may happen due to the metabolic impact of cancer on the body.
Image Source : Freepik
Tenderness at the Tumour Site: The area around the tumour may feel warm or tender to touch, even before there is any visible swelling .
Image Source : Freepik
Numbness or Tingling: If the tumour causes pressure on nearby nerves, it can cause a pins-and-needles sensation or even numbness in the limbs.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : What should you eat and avoid during liver infection?