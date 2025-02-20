 Which millet is good for heart?

When it comes to heart health, one type of millet stands out as a top choice - pearl millet.

This ancient grain is rich in essential nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, and fibre, all of which have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Additionally, pearl millet contains antioxidants that help protect the heart against oxidative stress and inflammation.

It is also naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent option for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Incorporating pearl millet into your diet can not only improve heart health but also aid in weight management, as it is low in calories and has a low glycemic index.

